Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave

By NOHA ELHENNAWY, Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO — Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets on Thursday in the capital of Khartoum, renewing their demand for a fully civilian government and denouncing the country's military rulers who were behind the October coup. Since the takeover, protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets in some of...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Report says Ethiopia's Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country's capital, a new Amnesty International report says, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report released early Wednesday, based on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
The Guardian

Sudanese forces shoot 14 in deadliest day since military coup

Sudanese security forces have shot dead at least 14 anti-coup protesters and wounded dozens more, in the bloodiest day since the military seized power on 25 October. The fatalities in Khartoum on Wednesday raised to 38 the death toll from unrest since the military seized power, a pro-democracy doctors’ union said. Hundreds more have been wounded.
MILITARY
Gazette

Sudan military reinstates PM Hamdok after deal

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan's military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and announced the release of all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup. Under an agreement signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional...
MILITARY
b975.com

Hundreds of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Hundreds of Sudanese protested in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, keeping up the pressure on military leaders after they struck a deal to bring back a civilian prime minister deposed in a coup one month ago. Prominent political parties and Sudan’s powerful protest...
PROTESTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

BELGRADE – Thousands of people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday to demand an end to Serbia's alarming levels of air pollution. The rally came a day after another environmental protest in which demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of the country and scuffled with riot police. The protest...
PROTESTS
WRAL

Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

BANGKOK — The killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March 14 this year was planned and premeditated, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, a rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday. Human Rights Watch accused security forces of deliberately encircling and using...
PROTESTS
AFP

UN fears sectarian violence that could 'fracture' Ethiopia

Ethiopia risks descending into sectarian violence and experiencing a chaotic Kabul-style exodus if the year-long conflict spreads to the capital Addis Ababa, the UN aid chief warned. In an interview with AFP, Martin Griffiths expressed deep concern for the stability of a nation of 115 million people composed of more than 80 ethnic groups. Griffiths, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, said the conflict in Ethiopia has sparked perhaps the world's most worrying humanitarian crisis. He warned that a battle in the capital Addis Ababa and increasing communal violence could worsen the situation "exponentially".
AFRICA
The Independent

Report: Israel failed to probe shootings at Gaza protests

Rights groups said Thursday that Israel failed to investigate shootings that killed more than 200 Palestinians and wounded thousands at violent protests along the Gaza frontier in recent years, strengthening the case for the International Criminal Court to intervene.The Israeli military rejected the findings, saying the "mass riots" organized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers were aimed at providing cover for cross-border attacks. The military said alleged abuses were thoroughly investigated, with soldiers held accountable.Beginning in March 2018, Gaza activists organized weekly protests that were initially aimed at highlighting the plight of Palestinian refugees from what is now Israel, who...
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN projects soaring humanitarian needs in world in 2022

The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries like Afghanistan Ethiopia Myanmar Syria and Yemen which face a raft of challenges including war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in its annual overview of future needs, is projecting a 17% jump in the number of people who will need urgent assistance in 2022, and is appealing to donors to provide a record $41...
WORLD
AFP

Libya court reinstates Kadhafi's son as presidential candidate: media

A Libyan court on Thursday reinstated Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, as a candidate in next month's presidential election, the latest twist in an increasingly shaky transition. Seif al-Islam had emerged in July after years in the shadows, telling The New York Times that he was planning a political comeback to "restore the lost unity" of Libya, a decade after it was plunged into chaos by the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that overthrew and killed his father. He had been the first heavyweight candidate to register for the election, part of a UN-brokered process aimed at bringing peace to the North African nation. But the electoral commission last month rejected his application, pointing to articles of the electoral law stipulating that candidates "must not have been sentenced for a dishonourable crime" and must present a clean criminal record.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foreign Policy

Uganda and Congo Are at War With the Islamic State

On Aug. 26, as the United States was rushing to evacuate Americans and their allies following the Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan, a suicide bomber attacked the crowds surrounding Kabul’s airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and as many as 170 Afghans. It was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since 2011. Within hours, the Islamic State-Khorasan claimed the attack, a sobering reminder that despite the Islamic State’s territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria two years ago, the group has not disappeared.
AFRICA
Washington Monthly

Afghanistan Is Sliding Into Famine

In the past couple weeks, code red emails from international human rights organizations have been dropping like bombs into my inbox. The groups are sounding the alarm for Afghanistan; almost three months after the American withdrawal, people there are beginning to starve. As of the end of October, the United...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan must have access to funds to avoid humanitarian disaster, says rights group

London [UK], November 24 (ANI): The international community must urgently ease existing financial restrictions on Afghanistan that are blocking the provision of healthcare, food and other essential services, and expedite delivery of scaled-up humanitarian assistance to avert a mounting crisis that threatens the lives of tens of millions of people, a UK based rights group said on Tuesday.
CHARITIES
The Independent

China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks

China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence. It said Chinese residing in the three provinces should provide their personal details by Dec. 10 and make plans to leave for safer parts of Congo. Those in the districts of Bunia, Djugu,...
CHINA
WRAL

Biden Military Review Leaves Troops Where They Are, for Now

WASHINGTON — Pentagon officials announced the results of a nearly yearlong review of the country’s military presence abroad Monday, but the recommendation included few changes in the positioning of American troops. The report, billed as a “global posture review,” aimed to figure out how to best deploy American troops and...
MILITARY
AFP

Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
MIDDLE EAST

