Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave

A Libyan court on Thursday reinstated Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, as a candidate in next month's presidential election, the latest twist in an increasingly shaky transition. Seif al-Islam had emerged in July after years in the shadows, telling The New York Times that he was planning a political comeback to "restore the lost unity" of Libya, a decade after it was plunged into chaos by the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that overthrew and killed his father. He had been the first heavyweight candidate to register for the election, part of a UN-brokered process aimed at bringing peace to the North African nation. But the electoral commission last month rejected his application, pointing to articles of the electoral law stipulating that candidates "must not have been sentenced for a dishonourable crime" and must present a clean criminal record.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 HOUR AGO