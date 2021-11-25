FORECAST: Chilly start to Thanksgiving Day, expect plenty of sunshine as temps reach the lower 60s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy Thanksgiving! It is looking like a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. If you are doing any last-minute traveling today, the roads should be smooth sailing through the evening hours.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

A cold front will bring us some showers overnight night through early Friday morning as it slides in from the west. Therefore, you may want to grab an umbrella before heading out to Black Friday shopping. We will also see mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows holding in the lower 40s.

Once the front shifts to our east, skies will quickly clear out on Friday morning, but colder air will be in place keeping our highs in the middle 50s on Friday afternoon.





The sunny weather will stick around through the weekend as high pressure regains control. It will be a great time for holiday shopping and maybe doing a little decorating. Temperatures will rebound slightly this weekend with highs hitting the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Andriod users, CLICK HERE .

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 62

Tonight: Clouds, showers late. Lo: 42

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Hi: 55 Lo:28

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.