Environment

FORECAST: Chilly start to Thanksgiving Day, expect plenty of sunshine as temps reach the lower 60s

By Amanda Cox
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy Thanksgiving! It is looking like a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. If you are doing any last-minute traveling today, the roads should be smooth sailing through the evening hours.

A cold front will bring us some showers overnight night through early Friday morning as it slides in from the west. Therefore, you may want to grab an umbrella before heading out to Black Friday shopping. We will also see mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows holding in the lower 40s.

Once the front shifts to our east, skies will quickly clear out on Friday morning, but colder air will be in place keeping our highs in the middle 50s on Friday afternoon.

The sunny weather will stick around through the weekend as high pressure regains control. It will be a great time for holiday shopping and maybe doing a little decorating. Temperatures will rebound slightly this weekend with highs hitting the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 62

Tonight: Clouds, showers late. Lo: 42

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Hi: 55 Lo:28

