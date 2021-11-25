ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

By OLEG CETINIC, JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALAIS, France (AP) — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters...

wiltonbulletin.com

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest shipping route in small boats. Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel...
U.K.
cbs19news

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) -- The already fractious relationship between France and Britain is spiraling further downward into anger and incomprehension in the turbulent aftermath of 27 migrant deaths this week. France reacted angrily Friday to new British proposals for dealing with the deadly flow of migrants between their shores. A...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Europe's migrant crisis dominates pope's Cyprus-Greece trip

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of migrants on Europe’s borders and the disconnect between his Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in. Support...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson calls for joint patrols with France to stop migrant crossings

The PM and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to ‘keep all options on the table’ after 31 migrants die in attempted Channel crossing. Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to joint police patrols along the French Channel coast after a migrant boat capsized causing the loss of dozens of lives.
POLITICS
AFP

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. "We need to welcome and integrate one another and to walk together as brothers and sisters, all of us," said the pontiff, 84, at the start of a five-day trip that takes him to Greece from Saturday. The pope was set to underscore his message by taking 50 migrants now in Cyprus to Italy, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said, although the Vatican has yet to confirm the initiative. Francis -- on his 35th international trip since becoming pope in 2013 -- is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI went in 2010.
EUROPE
Times Daily

A weary pope urges Cyprus to welcome migrants, heal division

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis praised the “mosaic” of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
EUROPE
Times Daily

Live updates: Germany shuts out unvaccinated, eyes mandate

BERLIN - Germans who aren’t vaccinated are to be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Czech travel writer Miroslav Zikmund dies at 102

PRAGUE (AP) — Miroslav Zikmund, a legendary Czech travel writer, has died. He was 102. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
TRAVEL
Times Daily

Norway reports omicron cases linked to company party

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least 50 people in and around Norway's capital have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant, and the cases are connected to a Norwegian company’s Christmas party in an Oslo restaurant, officials said Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
POLITICS

