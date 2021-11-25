ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

National Football League: Three Turkey Day Feasts

By Nathan Bloechl
kilj.com
 7 days ago

KILJ — The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in the...

kilj.com

thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Football League#American Football#Kilj#The Detroit Lions#Bears Lions#The Buffalo Bills
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Robert Griffin III News

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had major news to share with his fans this Tuesday morning. The former Heisman Trophy winner announced that he’s releasing a book. The title of Griffin’s book is Surviving Washington. It’s currently set to release next August. “What’s up, guys? I’m so excited to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Odell Beckham Jr. Becomes First Black NFL Player To Request Crypto Salary In CashApp Partnership

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have parlayed his new contract with the Los Angeles Rams into a partnership to help promote CashApp as a Bitcoin platform. Beckham was signed by the Rams less than one week after his previous team, the Cleveland Browns, released him on Nov. 5. Last Monday, Beckham tweeted how he would be receiving his paychecks for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Announces Kyler Murray’s Status For Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has participated in every practice session this week. However, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Moments ago, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed Murray’s status for Week 11. Kingsbury said Murray will be a game-time decision for...
NFL

