Ag Secretary sees a lot to be thankful for

As the Omnicron variant reaches North America, Republican officials are introducing incentives for individuals to not get the Covid-19 vaccine.On Sept. 8, President Joe Biden announced that any business with more than 100 employees is required to implement a vaccine mandate, which affects around 80 million private-sector workers, in addition to millions of federal workers and contractors.Because of the mandate, GOP-controlled states like Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee have recently decided to allow workers who are fired or quit over vaccine mandates to receive unemployment insurance benefits.The granting of unemployment benefits to unvaccinated individuals appears to be part of a...
