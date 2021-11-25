ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ag Secretary sees a lot to be thankful for

 7 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – State Ag Secretary Mike Naig says he is hearing good things as the harvest is almost done. “They’re telling me that they are thrilled with the yields and the grain quality given what they thought could be the case with the drought that we had across the state,”...

