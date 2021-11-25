Ag Secretary sees a lot to be thankful for

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says he is hearing good things as the harvest is almost done. “They’re telling me that they are thrilled with the yields and the grain quality, given what they thought could be the case with the drought that we had,” Naig says. “Folks are seeing yields that are much better than we had expected.” He says farmers are also thankful for replenishing fall rains. There will be less worrying about soil moisture heading into the spring.

