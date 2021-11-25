ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rita Moreno Fast Facts

Wrcbtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at the life of award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno. Birth place: Humacao, Puerto Rico; raised in New York, New York. Marriage: Leonard Gordon (June 18, 1965-June 30, 2010, his death) Children: Fernanda Luisa (October 28, 1966) Other Facts. Her parents divorced, and she and...

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Rita Moreno on the Time Marlon Brando Told Her She 'Needs Therapy'

Entertaining has always been in my bones. As a 4-year-old child in Puerto Rico, I would boogie my little behind off whenever my grandpa put on a record, and he'd laugh and applaud. When I was 5 [in 1936], my mother and I moved to America. My mom had a friend who was a Spanish dancer, and when she saw me bopping around our New York City apartment, she said, "I think Rosita has a gift." So she took me to the studio to work with Paco Cansino, a dance teacher who had great fame in Latino circles because he was Rita Hayworth's uncle. He taught me some steps and eventually took me to a nightclub in Greenwich Village, where we danced and played castanets together. Of course the audience was enchanted. How could they not be? There I was, this little girl with big eyes, twirling around as fast as I could. It was my first performance, and I knew I wanted more.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Rita Moreno honor includes retrospective series

The Museum of the Moving Image is honoring stage and screen legend Rita Moreno, who spent her teen years in Valley Stream, at the institution's annual Moving Image Awards Gala on Dec. 1, and with a retrospective series starting Friday. Moreno, who turns 90 on Dec. 11, is among the...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
People

Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'

The Oscar winner, 89, stopped by The View on Wednesday where she was asked about Brando "constantly" cheating on her during their on-and-off relationship by co-host Joy Behar. "I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears — really, I was naïve — and I was angry too, just furious. The next day, the phone rings, and I hear 'Miss Marina?' I said, 'Uh, yeah?' " she recalled. " 'This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw.' "
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Rita Moreno sounds off on her career

The 89-year-old tells Bill Whitaker about her longevity in show business and the obstacles she has overcome as she gets set to debut in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story." See their interviews, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Chita Rivera
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Steven Spielberg
ETOnline.com

Rita Moreno Reflects on New 'West Side Story' Being Released 60 Years After Original (Exclusive)

's night at the West Side Story premiere was nothing but "amazing." The 89-year-old actress reflected on her days as Anita in the original 1961 film, while at the premiere of Steven Spielberg's new iteration at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in NYC on Monday. Moreno, looking stunning in a black sequin gown, shared that she "wasn't aware" that the new version was being released 60 years after the original.
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rita Moreno shares how 'West Side Story' changed her life

Will be back on the big screen in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story," next month. It's another milestone for Moreno, soon 90, who rose to fame for her role as Anita in the original musical film in 1961. Her performance in the film also earned her an Academy Award for best supporting actress.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award#Latina#Egot#Mgm#West Side Story
KESQ

Bob Barker Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Bob Barker, former host of the “Price is Right.”. Marriage: Dorothy Jo (Gideon) Barker (January 12, 1945-1981, her death) Ended each episode of the “The Price is Right” with the line, “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rita Moreno says she used Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous after he cheated on her

Rita Moreno has said she used Elvis Presley to get back at Marlon Brando after he cheated on her.Moreno, 89, appeared on The View while promoting her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which comes 60 years after she appeared in the original screen version.Discussing being “constantly” cheated on by the Godfather actor, with whom she was in a relationship for eight years, Moreno said: “I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears. Really, I was naïve – and I was angry too, just furious.”Fortuitously, she...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

West Side Story star Rita Moreno pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Rita Moreno has paid tribute to 'West Side Story' composer Stephen Sondheim, who died on Friday (26.11.2021) at the age of 91. The 89-year-old actress won an Oscar for a role as Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of the classic musical and admitted it was a "privilege" to have worked alongside the legendary composer.
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

‘West Side Story’ Screens; Rita Moreno a Standout, “Dirty and Gritty Remake”

A few “West Side Story” reactions have leaked online. Steven Spielberg’s remake of the 1961 original screened for SAG members last night. There will be additional screenings for press all throughout the week. This comes to us from BillCipher from Awards Worthy:. "Anita and Bernardo are fantastic, But also Rita...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Rita Moreno Is Thrilled That There’s Finally an Authentic West Side Story

“To be honest, making West Side Story was intimidating,” Steven Spielberg said at the movie’s lavish premiere in New York on Monday evening. His new film is Spielberg’s first musical; it’s also, of course, a reimagining of a beloved Broadway production that was already adapted into an Oscar-winning film. “There’s...
MOVIES
Wrcbtv.com

Martin Scorsese Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Father: Charles Scorsese, worked in the garment industry. Marriages: Helen Morris (1999-present); Barbara De Fina (1985-1991, divorced); Isabella Rossellini (1979-1982, divorced); Julia Cameron (1975-1977, divorced); Laraine (Brennan) Scorsese (1965-unknown publicly, divorced) Children: with Helen Morris: Francesca; with Julia Cameron:...
CELEBRITIES
fox5ny.com

Rita Moreno celebrating turning 90 years old

NEW YORK - Entertainer Rita Moreno will turn 90 years old on December 11, 2021. She talked about the milestone birthday as she co-costed Good Day New York on Thursday morning on FOX 5. When Rosanna Scotto asked what she is doing to celebrate Moreno answered, "Everything I can." The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Dick Van Dyke Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke. Father: Loren “Cookie” Van Dyke, a traveling salesman, Sunshine Biscuit Company. Marriages: Arlene (Silver) Van Dyke (2012-present); Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke (1948-1984, divorced) Children: with Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke: Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie. Military Service: US Army...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy