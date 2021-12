Ozzy Osbourne‘s European and UK touring with Judas Priest has been pushed back once again, this time to the spring of 2023. Osbourne‘s camp commented of the delay:. “Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events and travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023. Original tickets remain valid for the new dates. I want to thank all of you and Judas Priest for your continued patience and support.”

