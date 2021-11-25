ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Amazon Lord of the Rings series filming in two UK locations in 2022

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next iteration of Middle-earth is taking a trip across the pond in 2022, and will be portrayed in two brand new locations. According to Variety, season 2 of Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series will be filmed in Bray Film Studios and Bovingdon Airfield in the...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

These shows are battling to be the next ‘Game of Thrones’

Everyone wants to be king. “Game of Thrones” might have ended two years ago with a less than crowd pleasing conclusion, but its legacy as the biggest show on TV lives on, and several shows are jockeying to take over that position. Various networks and streamers are putting out big,...
TV SERIES
148apps.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War essential strategy guide

When you’re trying to increase your power in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, the very first thing that comes to mind is always rushing to do the quests. But of course, by just completing your main quests you won’t progress as quickly as you would just focusing straight up on expanding territory and increasing your army.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Season Two commanders in Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

Season Two of Lord of the Rings: Rise to War features new commanders for the geo-strategic seasonal wargame. Each can be found and recruited in the tavern during Season Two. You’ll need all the strength you can muster to take back the Rings of Power, and here are the following commanders that can join your army.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Lord of the Rings-themed cryptocurrency gets thrown into Mount Doom

The estate of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings, has successfully vanquished a cryptocurrency that styled itself as “The One Token That Rules Them All.”. The JRR Token cryptocurrency launched in August, with a website that featured rings, hobbit holes, and a wizard with an uncanny resemblance to Gandalf.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
NME

‘Lord of the Rings’ studio developing new game based on “major worldwide IP”

The effects and props studio behind The Lord Of the Rings has revealed that it’s currently developing a game based on a “major worldwide IP”. As reported by GameSpot, a job ad for a producer role at the Weta Workshop gaming division has appeared, indicating that the studio is working on a new game based on “an incredibly rich and inspiring license.”
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Moves Middle Earth to the U.K. With New Filming Locations

Despite New Zealand being the iconic backdrop for the fantastic lands of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy — as well as his The Hobbit trilogy — it looks like Amazon is packing up shop and moving halfway across the world for season two of their new series. Variety reports that Amazon Prime Video’s prequel series, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s vast body of work on Middle-earth, has set filming locations for its second season not in the Southern Hemisphere, but just outside of London, at Bray Film Studios and Bovingdon Airfield.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Look At These Stunning Lord Of The Rings Coins

In addition commemorative stamps, NZ Post has announced a limited-edition run of special-edition coins to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The film was released in December 2001 and kicked off what would become one of the most successful and popular movie franchises ever.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Lord Of The Rings#Movies#Bray Film Studios#Bovingdon Airfield#Dceu#Justice League#Hobbit#Amazon Studios
Inverse

Amazon's Lord of the Rings leak reveals its surprising antihero lead

Who will lead Amazon’s Lord of the Rings? Presumably, the prequel series will focus on a number of different factions and boast a wide ensemble of characters, but who will be its Frodo?. In other words, who will be the central point-of-view character that the series’ story ultimately revolves around?
TV SERIES
Idaho State Journal

Why 'The Lord of the Rings' matters

When my daughter was maybe 8 or 9 years old, she came down with the flu. I stayed home with her, giving her meds, chicken soup and comfort, but eventually, she was getting bored, so it occurred to me that she would do well to have a good movie that would keep her mind off her ailment. As I glanced at our selection, many of the children's films we had seen ad nauseam, but my "Lord of the Rings" trilogy caught my eye.
POCATELLO, ID
Esquire

How to Read The Lord of the Rings In Order

It’s difficult to imagine a world without The Lord of the Rings. J.R.R. Tolkien’s sprawling magnum opus popularized the fantasy genre, galvanized a counterculture movement, and snowballed into a global pop culture phenomenon. Peter Jackson’s early aughts film adaptations have only compounded the series’ enduring popularity, inviting new fans into Tolkien’s fantastical world by way of Academy Awards, timeless memes, and astounding filmmaking.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

The Beatles Lord of the Rings Movie That Could Have Been

When you think about the four lads from Liverpool, what are the associations that come to mind? Hamburg strip clubs? Sure. Sitar music? Yes, definitely. Hobbits? Apparently. While doing press for his Disney+ Beatles docuseries Get Back, LOTR impresario Peter Jackson explained to the BBC that the Beatles really wanted to make a Lord of the Rings movie, but were stymied by the series’ author J.R.R. Tolkien. “I’ve been scraping together little pieces of information. I’ve been interrogating Paul about it. Ringo doesn’t remember much,” he said. According to Jackson, the Beatles were introduced to Middle Earth by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who gave copies of The Lord of the Rings to every member of the band (except Ringo, for some reason). 3/4 of the Beatles read the book while studying meditation in India, then pursued the film rights via Apple film producer Denis O’Dell.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Amazon
dallassun.com

Amazon could film a Mass Effect TV series

According to Deadline magazine, Amazon Studios is in the final stages of sealing a deal with Electronic Arts to develop a TV series based on the record-selling Mass Effect video games. There is currently little to no information about the project, but talks about the potential adaptation have apparently been...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy