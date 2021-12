Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with his young goalscorers after victory over Newcastle. Bukayo Saka and Gabi Martinelli struck for the 2-0 win. Arteta said, "The finish and the combination from Bukayo and again the composure that he showed inside the box to place the ball in the right area, it was great. Gabi's run had great movement and the delivery from Tomi as well. The technique is so tough when the ball is flying over your head to keep that ball down and have that quality to finish. It's impressive.

