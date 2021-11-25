ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU proposes 9-month vaccination certificates, also linkage to booster jabs

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Thursday proposed that from Jan. 10 next year the European Union’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates be valid...

