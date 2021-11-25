ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny, mild today

WLTX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few showers are possible early...

www.wltx.com

WTRF

A very warm day is ahead

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening. Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected. Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58. Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible. High of...
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Bulletin

Sunny and a little breezy today

Winds will be out of the northwest this afternoon. Gusts will top off in the upper teens to even lower 20s. Not as much wind in the forecast for Friday. Highs tomorrow will be similar to today's forecast. This weekend will be cooler Saturday with mid-30s in the afternoon. Sunday looks breezy again with highs near 40°.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Action News Jax

Sunny, dry and mild temperatures through the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The gradual warming trend we’ve enjoyed much of the week continues with temperatures expected to climb to the low 70s this afternoon. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says we’ll stay dry through early next week with sunny conditions each day. LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Breezy and mild today

We get to enjoy a very mild Thursday with a mostly sunny and breezy day ahead. Highs will be approaching the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, mid 50s in the mountains. Conditions will be even warmer Friday with highs in the upper 60’s along with a mostly sunny sky. Warm...
ENVIRONMENT
vandaliaradio.com

Sunny & Unseasonably warm for today

We are looking at sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures for today around the area. We’ll see sunny skies for today with a high of 67. Winds will start out from the southwest today and then shift to the northwest with gusts at better than 20 miles per hour. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 41.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Mild Temperatures Continue with Partly Cloudy Skies Today -Derek Sibley

This morning we are running between 10-15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday morning around the area! In fact, we have seemed to already reach the high temperature point for today, as temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s. Today’s Planner: High Temperature 48F. Winds, NW 10-20 MPH. Besides...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Sunny, dry and mild temperatures through the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The gradual warming trend we’ve enjoyed much of the week continues with temperatures expected to climb to the low 70s this afternoon. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says we’ll stay dry through early next week with sunny conditions each day. LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Mild weather today and into the weekend

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 45 (34) Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy, chance of rain later. High 50 (28) Watch for a little patchy fog or mist this morning. It will mean less than a mile or two less visibility in some locations. We are starting the day with mostly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures for early morning in early December. There will be more breaks in the clouds as we go through the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WPMI

Morning fog, Mostly sunny afternoon

Highs today will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight's lows fall to near 50. Some patchy fog will be possible late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow through Sunday will feature a few more clouds with mid 70s each day. Our next cold front comes through...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Mild Today, With High Temperatures in 50s to 60

Today will be breezy and mild, with high temperatures between 52 and 60 degrees. Early rain showers will end quickly, and the day will be mostly cloudy, with some sunny breaks. There is another chance for rain showers after 3 p.m. and into the evening. It will clear and get...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBW

Thursday forecast: Record warmth today, still mild tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Record warmth is expected today: The record in Topeka is 70° (1956) and Concordia it’s 72° (1889), both of which will likely be shattered by several degrees. After 70s today and winds less than 10 mph, a slightly cooler day with a light breeze is expected...
TOPEKA, KS
WKRG

Mostly sunny this afternoon

The fog has now lifted and we are starting to see the sun break through! After the fog clears, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 70’s. Tonight will be more mild with lows dropping to the upper 40’s north of I-10 and lower 50’s closer to the coast. Skies will be mostly clear, but patchy fog will be possible yet again overnight into your Friday morning. Your Friday will be pretty much a copy and paste of today with highs in the 70’s and mostly sunny skies.
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Thursday will feature sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight tonight we will have lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. With enough moisture and calm conditions present, patchy fog will be around tomorrow morning again. We will keep...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Winter? – Today Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

