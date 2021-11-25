Mostly sunny, mild today

The fog has now lifted and we are starting to see the sun break through! After the fog clears, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 70’s. Tonight will be more mild with lows dropping to the upper 40’s north of I-10 and lower 50’s closer to the coast. Skies will be mostly clear, but patchy fog will be possible yet again overnight into your Friday morning. Your Friday will be pretty much a copy and paste of today with highs in the 70’s and mostly sunny skies.

MOBILE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO