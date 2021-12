OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Even though the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 16-10, coach John Harbaugh knows star quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to dwell on the four interceptions he threw on Sunday night. “That’s what he’ll be thinking about, I know how he is,” Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. After the game, Jackson said he was “ticked off” about the four errant throws. But the coach said he wouldn’t be making any major changes with the offense or his signal-caller, noting that Jackson still made some great plays against Cleveland and did enough to get the win. (As CBS Sports...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO