Best Plants for Attracting Birds to Your Yard

The weather is cooling, and that means it is time to plant your Springtime bulbs, whether they are flowers, garlic, or onions. These hardy plants will set their roots during Winter and then burst forward in the Spring bringing your garden an abundance of Spring blooms or hearty onions and garlic. The basic rule for bulb planting is to plant them in the ground twice their height. For instance, if you have a small garlic clove, you will only be planting this about two inches deep in the ground, but if you have a large daffodil bulb about three inches high, you will be planting that daffodil bulb six inches deep. Bulbs do not require fertilization, but a nice healthy soil full of humus will help them spread their roots and reward you in the Spring.

PHELAN, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO