ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Best Plants for Attracting Birds to Your Yard

southeastagnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the best plants for attracting birds to your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Many types of birds are attracted to plants that produce plenty of seeds. By growing seedy annuals and perennials in...

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

The Best Grow Lights for Your Indoor Plants If Your Natural Sunlight Sitch Isn’t So Great

I gotta say... If you're a parent of one or multiple indoor plants, you deserve the MVP award because I know that life can get rough—especially when it comes to providing your green bbs with enough sunlight. And those with barely any windows know the real struggle. But just because you might get minimal light comin' through your home doesn't mean it's impossible to give your greenery the luminosity it craves and deserves! Enter the magic of ~ grow lights ~.
GARDENING
99.1 WFMK

3 Tips on What to do With All Those Leaves Sitting in Your Yard

Everywhere I look in my backyard is nothing but leaves, leaves, and more leaves. I absolutely hate raking leaves. It's a chore that drives me crazy. With winter just about officially here, there are many of my neighbors, me included, who still have lots of leaves in front and backyards. You know what that tells me? That my neighbors don't like it anymore than I do.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

15 Best Apartment Plants to Freshen Up Your Space

You might be surprised to know that there are plenty of plants you can grow indoors, even if your space is limited. Growing houseplants in an apartment isn’t hard at all! You just need the right knowledge and skills—and maybe some patience for upkeep (or regular watering). Planning for the...
GARDENING
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Protecting your sensitive plants as freezing temperatures arrive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weather across the Cape Fear can change drastically from one day to the next, with temperatures going from the 70s to the 30s in a matter of hours. With winter now just weeks away, nights with freezing lows are just around the corner, meaning it’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Plant#Flowers#Spikes#Butterflies#This Land Of Ours#American
Telegraph

Why now is the best time to work on your indoor plants

Central heating can cause fluctuating temperatures which houseplants hate, often resulting in leaf drop. If your plants were near radiators during the summer, move them away for the winter. Provide as much light as you can and remember that the biggest killer of houseplants is overwatering. Growth rates are very low during the winter so plants don’t require much water – often just enough to keep them alive. It is easy to revive a plant if it’s too dry but almost impossible to resurrect a waterlogged one. To check, push your finger into the compost and if you sense moisture, don’t water.
GARDENING
altamontenterprise.com

Hawk watch counts 3,637 birds, attracts more than 2,000 visitors

The two primary goals of the Helderberg Escarpment Hawk Watch were celebrated for the 20th time in festive style on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Thacher Park Overlook as core members of the hawk watch joined me to document the fall migration of raptors through our region and to educate visitors to the park about the thrill and wonders of this seasonal event.
ANIMALS
Rogersville Review

Outside: Leaf Management in Your Yard

After the thrill of autumn coloration is gone, those who have yard trees must deal with the bushels of leaves when they fall off. An acre of trees in a forest can produce over 2 tons of leaves each year, and I think my yard trees can beat that estimate.
GARDENING
ABC 4

Make your home more colorful with plants

Our studio was livened up today with all the plants and decor showcased from The Moody Cactus! The artist behind The Moody Cactus, Sydney, is here discussing the benefits of inviting nature into your home. Sydney’s creations are inspired by a love of house plants and a need to create colorful homes for them. She believes inviting nature into your home helps bring a sense of serenity to the busy urban environment.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
Tree Hugger

Use These Garden Plants to Make Your Own Liquid Plant Feeds

I use a range of plants from my garden to make liquid plant feeds. Today, I thought I would share some of the plants that I use in this way—ones which are numbered among the best "dynamic accumulators." This term, which is commonly used in permaculture, refers to a plant's ability to absorb and store nutrients and minerals from the soil in higher and more bioavailable concentrations.
GARDENING
BobVila

Vermiculite vs. Perlite: Which is Best for Your Potted Plants?

When it comes down to vermiculite vs. perlite, the names may prejudice you in favor of the second contender. Perlite, after all, derives from the French for “pearl” while vermiculite derives from Latin for the considerably less appealing “breeding worms.”. However, perlite doesn’t really resemble pearls any more than vermiculite...
GARDENING
4newsplus.com

Be Sure To Plant Your Bulbs Correctly For Springtime Success

The weather is cooling, and that means it is time to plant your Springtime bulbs, whether they are flowers, garlic, or onions. These hardy plants will set their roots during Winter and then burst forward in the Spring bringing your garden an abundance of Spring blooms or hearty onions and garlic. The basic rule for bulb planting is to plant them in the ground twice their height. For instance, if you have a small garlic clove, you will only be planting this about two inches deep in the ground, but if you have a large daffodil bulb about three inches high, you will be planting that daffodil bulb six inches deep. Bulbs do not require fertilization, but a nice healthy soil full of humus will help them spread their roots and reward you in the Spring.
PHELAN, CA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Blister beetles descend on back yard plantings

Sometimes my column topics nominate themselves, and this month’s was a perfect if rather creepy example. About two weeks ago, while engaged in our weekly backyard birdwatching contest, my husband and I suddenly noticed an eye-popping profusion of large, black beetles on a couple of our Texas-sage shrubs — where we’d seen none before that day. ...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lushome.com

Original Bird Feeders, Beautiful Yard Decorations Helping Feathered Friends to Thrive

Bird feeders are incredible yard decorations for any season. The benefits of bird feeding go beyond attracting birds to your yard. The small acts of making or buying bird feeders and feeding birds have a massive impact on every local ecosystem and human well-being. Modern bird feeders look beautiful and make fabulous yard decorations. They help birds to survive in harsh winters and help people fight stress and unwind while watching birds. Here is the Lushome collection of attractive bird feeders that you may like to buy and use as functional and beautiful yard decorations.
ANIMALS
Times News

It’s in your nature: More on bird beaks

In a previous column I focused on some of the various shapes and uses of bird beaks. Bird beaks can also referred to as bills. Don’t be surprised as I progress through this column that I use them interchangeably. Beaks have many uses, most of us are familiar with them...
ANIMALS
thepioneerwoman.com

14 Best Grow Lights to Help Your Indoor Plants Thrive

If you’re fortunate enough to have bright, sunny windows all over your house, you’ve probably got some happy indoor plants! But if you’re like the rest of us, you may have no good spaces in your home where your plants can thrive. While some houseplants tolerate dark corners, such as the ZZ plant or snake plant, most plants—especially flowering houseplants—require tons of bright light. (Typically, the best light is from east, west or south-facing windows, because north-facing windows don’t offer sufficient light—especially in the short, dark days of winter.) Even if you don't have enough natural light, you can provide supplementary light for your plants with the best grow lights.
GARDENING
nny360.com

Gift ideas for your plant people

Gardeners love their gadgets, especially if they make work easier, yet so many of us are also spendthrifts, reluctant to drop our coin on the tools and accessories we secretly crave. That’s where you come in, mighty gift giver, making those covetous garden wishes come true. Braid & Wood plant...
GARDENING
southeastagnet.com

Best Flowering Plants to Brighten Up the Winter Months

Some of the best flowering plants to brighten up the winter months. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. You can have flowers in your garden, even through the winter. Camellias are a popular landscape plant you can keep the show going from winter to spring by planting varieties with different bloom times. Witch Hazel, known for its fragrant yellow flowers that have crinkled ribbon-shaped petals will bloom through December. Same for its close relative Winter Hazel, an easy-care, slow-growing shrub. Its tiny blooms hang in tassels from leafless branches in late winter. Also known as Lenten rose, Christmas rose blooms in early winter in mild climates and early spring where winters are cold. Its cup-shape flowers have overlapping petals and bloom in shades of white, pink, red, purple, and yellow. You’ll be rewarded with masses of bell-like flowers in late winter when growing winter heath. This low-maintenance groundcover plant is tolerant of cold temperatures, snow, and harsh winds. There are dozens of varieties available in white, pink, red, and purple.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy