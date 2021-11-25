ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 7 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that starting in December the government will cut tax on fuels and on energy and will offer bonuses to hardest hit households next year to counter inflation that has reached its highest level since 2001. Morawiecki...

www.myjournalcourier.com

