Sam Neill To Star In Australian Courtroom Drama Series 'The Twelve'

By Andreas Wiseman
 7 days ago
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is set star in Foxtel’s Australian TV drama series The Twelve , which is due to begin production next week.

Neill will be joined by Marta Dusseldorp, Kate Mulvaney, Brooke Satchwell, and Hazem Shammas in the 10-part series, which is adapted from the Belgian crime series of the same name.

As reported by Inside Film, The Twelve follows 12 jurors – ordinary Australians with struggles of their own – who are tasked with deciding the case of a woman (Mulvaney) accused of killing a child.

Neill will play a Colby SC, a lawyer involved in the case, while Satchwell and Hazem Shammas form part of the jury.

Producing is Warner Bros. Television International Australia, in partnership with Easy Tiger, with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Foxtel, as well as financial support from Screen NSW.

Ally Henville, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson will produce for Easy Tiger, while Michael Brooks and Hamish Lewis from WB are executive producing alongside Spirit Pictures’ Liz Watts, and Foxtel’s Brian Walsh and Penny Win.

Director Daniel Nettheim will work from material written by Greg Waters (script producer), Sarah Walker, Brad Winters, Anchuli Felicia King, Leah Purcell and Tommy Murphy.

Filming will take place in various locations around Sydney over the next five months.

