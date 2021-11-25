Bowling Green football looking for momentum heading into offseason

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University football team is seeking momentum heading into its offseason.

Friday’s game against an up-and-down Ohio team can give the Falcons that.

The Falcons and Bobcats enter Friday’s play with identical 3-8 overall records, and Bowling Green is coming off its two toughest Mid-American Conference matchups of the season in Toledo and Miami. But it’s a new week at Doyt Perry Stadium, and Falcons coach Scot Loeffler has a winnable matchup to look forward to this week.

“We want to end on an extreme positive note,” Loeffler said. “We get to the offseason and fill our holes and get ready for a really good [2022] football season.”

Loeffler talked about the Ohio game as a stepping stone for his team to do that.

It will have to start up front with his offensive line’s play.

Bowling Green allowed eight sacks to Miami last week, and over the past two weeks the offense has struggled to produce. The Falcons posted four yards in the second quarter and gained 258 total yards against the RedHawks. In their previous two games, the Falcons have combined for 454 yards and 24 points.

“I was not happy with our performance,” Loeffler said. “After last week, I felt we didn’t put forth our best effort, but these last couple weeks have been exposed up front. Had a hard time blocking and protecting the quarterback, and it was really difficult these last two weeks to move the ball.”

The Falcons’ running game has improved recently — Terion Stewart’s return has been a major reason why — but the offensive line has been opening holes for the redshirt freshman running back, as well as for reserves like Nick Mosley. Mosley carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards in clean-up duty against Miami.

An offseason of strength development could help cure that, but the constant patch-working of the line will have to run through at least one more game.

Ohio’s pass rush has just 16 sacks this season, so the matchup can be considered a favorable one for the Falcons.

“Since we’re such a young group — everybody’s a freshman — every game we learn something new and something about each other,” Falcons center Jalen Grant said. “We just got to work cohesively. The offensive line’s about one unit, and when we’re one unit we have to get on the same page. ... We just need to continue to get better, continue to strive, and each and every day have a mission on the practice field to better yourself and better your teammates.”

Ohio’s offense is averaging 23.7 points per game — two points more than BGSU — and relies on running the football with De’Montre Tuggle.

The Falcons’ defense is missing two key pieces in Bryce Brand and Davon Ferguson, which were ruled out for the season at different points of the year. But younger talent has stepped in and filled the voids.

“We definitely took a couple big losses coming down the stretch, but I feel like the young guys are stepping up,“ cornerback Devin Taylor said. “We have a very young team, so it’s definitely good to have younger guys get a lot more experience.”

One of those young players who has been contributing is Northview product Trent Simms. Over his previous three weeks, he has tallied 21 tackles, including 11 stops against Toledo.

“Trent last year I thought was able to gain a lot of experience with the COVID year, which helped him immensely,” Loeffler said. “I think he’s taking the next step. I think his best football is down the road. I think with another year of development, he’s going to be a very good football player. It’s been fun to watch him go from where he went last year in the COVID year until now.”