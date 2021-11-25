One person killed following a motorcycle accident in Crosby (Crosby, TX) Nationwide Report

One person was killed after a motorcycle veered off a road and struck a sign in Crosby on early Wednesday, according to authorities.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident took place at about 3:20 am in the 17100 block of FM 2100.

November 25, 2021