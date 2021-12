OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities say someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit and shot four to six people, though no fatalities have been reported. Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO