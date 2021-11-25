Wardrobe Breakdown: KeKe Palmer On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO