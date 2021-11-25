Wardrobe Breakdown: KeKe Palmer On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Keke Palmer and Common are teaming up, once again, to host the third installment of Youtube Originals' Bear Witness, Take Action. Similar to the first two components that aired in 2020, the actress and rapper will host the six-part special event series that hands the mic to Black YouTube creators, allowing them to explore issues and stories as seen through Black creators’ perspectives, with bespoke content centered around race, culture, and everything in between. Palmer and Common will also sit down with each creator to unpack their pieces and dive into how the films approach changing the world.
