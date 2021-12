Claressa Shields has offered Jake Paul $100,000 to spar with her ahead of his fight against Tommy Fury.YouTube star Paul will continue his journey into the professional ranks of boxing when he takes on Fury, younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, in December.Shields is one of the most feared female fighters in the sport and will make her debut in the UK on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams fight next month.The two have been trading verbal barbs for some time with Shields keen to sort out their differences in the ring."He isn't even going...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO