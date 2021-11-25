ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Investigation underway after hundreds of packages found ‘thrown off ravine’

By Phil Pinarski
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rdUk_0d6d9J1N00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation involving hundreds of missing packages from FedEx.

Birmingham coke plant owned by West Virginia governor has no license, multiple health violations

According to BCSO, deputies located “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine.”

At 5 p.m., FedEx officials sent another vehicle to collect the assorted packages from the scene. They were unable to get all of the packages Wednesday night and will send another truck Thursday to finish. FedEx will scan the packages to see where they came from and where they are supposed to go.

FedEx released a statement to CBS 42:

The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action. Customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com .

Federal Express
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCN1f_0d6d9J1N00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lidxn_0d6d9J1N00

Sheriff Mark Moon said that a deputy will be guarding the packages all night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Blount County, AL
State
West Virginia State
City
Birmingham, AL
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKBN

Cleveland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a report of a USPS mail carrier who was robbed at gunpoint. Police responded to 120310 Dove Ave. Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. The mail carrier said she parked her truck and was on foot delivering letters when a man approached her asking for his […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravine#Wiat#Bcso#Cbs
WKBN

Man tells police he bought gun on the streets to ‘be safe’

George Hadley, 54, will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 22 in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown. He was arraigned today before Judge Scott Hunter on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle via from the Mahoning County jail, where he has been since he was arrested about 4:05 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and former deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, hours after criminal charges were filed in Goodson’s death. The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of Goodson’s estate in U.S. District Court. It did not specify a dollar […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy