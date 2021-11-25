ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSPD searching for CAPS Volunteer Ambassadors for the holiday season

By Paige Weeks
 7 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s the holiday season and that means the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Downtown and Old Colorado City Ambassadors are back.

The ‘Ugly Sweater Elf’ passing out free gifts this Holiday Season

Adorned in red fleece vests, CAPS Volunteer Ambassadors greet and help residents and guests. They are specially trained public safety advocates who provide helpful information on shopping, dining, and entertainment venues while also serving as the extra eyes and ears for our community.

This marks the 10 th year CAPS, the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Department, the Downtown Partnership, the Old Colorado City Partnership and the merchants and small business owners have partnered together to provide these resources for our community.

Colorado Disability Funding Committee launches holiday license plate sale Nov. 26

Look for Ambassadors on Fridays in OCC and on Saturdays in both locations through Dec. 18th!

