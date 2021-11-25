ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

By Lee Hedgepeth
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWce4_0d6d9FUT00

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase.

After delay, Birmingham board now accepting complaints against police officers

Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle.

Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed the boy driving the stolen vehicle on Highway 118 in the Oakman area.

“The juvenile led Captain Williams on a vehicle pursuit that went several miles into Fayette County,” police wrote in a social media post.

Fayette County law enforcement eventually used spike strips to stop the boy, “flattening all four tires on the vehicle.”

The George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp is a “boot camp wilderness program designed to divert 12 to 17-year-old boys with delinquent offenses from serving time with the Alabama Department of Youth Services,” according to the post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walker County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Walker County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Oakman, AL
WKBN

Man tells police he bought gun on the streets to ‘be safe’

George Hadley, 54, will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 22 in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown. He was arraigned today before Judge Scott Hunter on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle via from the Mahoning County jail, where he has been since he was arrested about 4:05 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Detention#Police#Boot Camp#Wiat#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Cleveland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a report of a USPS mail carrier who was robbed at gunpoint. Police responded to 120310 Dove Ave. Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. The mail carrier said she parked her truck and was on foot delivering letters when a man approached her asking for his […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and former deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, hours after criminal charges were filed in Goodson’s death. The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of Goodson’s estate in U.S. District Court. It did not specify a dollar […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy