Robert Dillingham went all the way to California to play high school basketball. He’ll be coming back home for his college career. Dillingham, one of the top players in the class of 2023, and the No. 1 point guard in the nation, announced on Wednesday that he plans to run with the Pack. Dillingham gave his verbal commitment to Kevin Keatts and N.C. State, making it official on his Instagram Live account.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO