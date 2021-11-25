ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

By Associated Press
mynews13.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest shipping route in small boats. Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President...

