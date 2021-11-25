ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

By DANICA KIRKA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwH3s_0d6d70yj00
Migration Britain France A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, England by the RNLI, following a small boat incident in the English Channel, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday around 30 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) (Gareth Fuller)

LONDON — (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest shipping route in small boats.

Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron that they would “do everything possible” to stop people smugglers from endangering lives, politicians on both sides of the channel are already blaming their counterparts for failing to prevent Wednesday’s tragedy.

British officials expressed frustration that France has rejected their offer to bolster enforcement along the channel coast by sending British law enforcement officers to conduct joint patrols with French police. But Macron said his country needed “more responsible partners” in the U.K. and the European Union to fight illegal immigration.

“We are completely mobilized along our coast,” Macron told reporters during a visit to Croatia. “We are obviously going to maintain this maximum presence … (and) ask for additional mobilization from the British. Because I remind you, when it comes to this, we are holding the border for the British.”

Wednesday’s tragedy comes amid an increase in the number of migrants trying to cross the channel in inflatable boats and other small craft after the COVID-19 pandemic limited air and ship travel and Britain’s departure from the European Union curtailed cooperation with neighboring countries.

More than 23,000 people have already entered the U.K. on small boats this year, up from 8,500 last year and just 300 in 2018, according to data compiled by Parliament.

In June, the British government agreed to pay 54 million pounds ($72 million) to help France combat people smuggling. U.K. authorities have also proposed joint patrols, but France has repeatedly rejected to offer because of concerns it would undermine French sovereignty.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who oversees the U.K. immigration system, on Thursday told the House of Commons that she had renewed the offer of joint patrols “yet again ... in the last hour.”

“The status quo cannot persist,″ Patel said. “I think there’s a full understanding of this on the French side.”

The tensions are at least partly the result of Britain's departure from the EU, which took effect at the beginning of last year.

When it left the bloc, Britain also exited a system that provided for intra-European cooperation on asylum and other migration issues, said Nando Sigona, professor of international migration and forced displacement at the University of Birmingham. At the same time, people smugglers have realized the channel is a lucrative route for migrants and they are stepping up their effort with bigger boats.

“The big difference is that in the past when the United Kingdom was part of the European Union, (it) was also part of a system of solidarity and burden-sharing when it comes to dealing with asylum seekers and forced migration," he said. “There was a mechanism in place that would regulate the way that the mobility of asylum seekers is managed within the European Union. Now the border has become a hard border in a sense, and there is not yet in place a new system that is able to manage and govern that kind of mobility.’’

But British newspapers took aim at France, publishing images of French police watching migrants launch inflatable boats just hours before 27 people, including a pregnant woman and three children, died in the channel.

“Shameful,” proclaimed The Sun. “You’re letting gangs get away with murder,” said The Daily Mail.

“Rather disappointingly, yesterday we saw the French police in footage standing by while boats got together and migrants got in them and they went off the shore in France,” Natalie Elphicke, a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party, told The Associated Press. “Britain has offered to help with people and resources, and I hope the French will now take up that offer and other European countries will come to France’s aid.”

Pierre-Henri Dumont, a French lawmaker from the channel port of Calais, warned that the British proposal wouldn’t solve the problem along 300 kilometers (185 miles) of coastline that needs to be constantly monitored.

“I think it’s time for both our governments to stop blaming each other and to try and talk to each other and find real solutions, not a crazy solution such as having more and more people patrolling, sending the British Army to the French shore,” Dumont told the BBC. “That is not acceptable and will not change anything.”

France has more police and military personnel deployed in the fight against illegal immigration than ever before, but it needs more help from the EU and neighboring countries, including Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as Britain, Macron said.

Britain has proposed tough new rules to discourage channel crossings. Those proposals, including the idea of setting up a center to process asylum seekers in another country, face stiff opposition in Parliament.

Rather than preventing the exploitation of migrants, these kinds of policies are forcing people to risk their lives in small boats, according to the Joint Council of Welfare for Immigrants, a 54-year-old organization created to protect immigrant rights.

“This tragedy was completely predictable, indeed it was predicted and it was completely preventable,” Zoe Gardner, the council’s policy manager, told the BBC. “This has to be a time for our government to mark a turning point. We need to offer people alternatives to the smuggling boats.”

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French police evict migrants from camp on Channel coast

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday tore down a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain. Armed officers entered the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Channel migrants: Pushing back boats will increase danger, MPs warn

UK plans to turn back people attempting to cross the Channel are dangerous and probably unlawful, MPs have warned. Home Secretary Priti Patel said last week the tactic would help deter smuggling gangs, following the deaths of 27 people in a small boat. The Joint Committee on Human Rights is...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Conservative Party#Uk#Ap#British#French#The European Union#Parliament
Daily Mail

Haunting boat graveyard where migrants' flimsy and battered dinghies are kept after perilous Channel crossings to UK

The flimsy and battered dinghies used to ferry migrants and refugees across the English Channel have been pictured in a haunting boat graveyard near Dover. The vessels lay piled on top of one another, many of them deflated, next to woodland outside a high-security government compound in Whitfield - just half an hour's drive from where they landed after making the perilous crossing from Calais in France.
U.K.
Winchester News Gazette

France, UK pledge more cooperation after migrant deaths

Officials from France and the U.K. are promising to expand cooperation after at least 27 people died while trying to reach the south coast of England. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7607a085f369469492ea4ad8c2bb1b38.
U.K.
Shore News Network

Over 30 Migrants Drown Trying To Get To UK After Boat Capsizes

At least 31 migrants drowned in the English Channel as they attempted to make their way from France to the U.K., The New York Times reported. The boat the migrants were using capsized off the coast of France, according to the French authorities, the NYT reported. The group consisted of 33 migrants, including five women and one little girl, according to France’s interior minister.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

27 die in deadliest migrant boat tragedy between France and UK

At least 27 migrants died Wednesday crossing from France to England when their boat sank off the port of Calais, French authorities said, the deadliest disaster since the Channel became a major part of the migrant route. The French interior ministry said in a statement that patrol vessels found corpses...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Telegraph

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: More than 30 migrants die after boat capsizes in English Channel

Covid latest | Angela Merkel reportedly wanted to impose a new coronavirus lockdown on Germany - but was thwarted by the incoming government. It comes with France set to announce fresh Covid-19 measures on Thursday as the country faces a rising tide of infections. Our liveblog will keep you up to speed, while Ambrose Evans-Pritchard analyses why Emmanuel Macron and the EU were too quick to mock Britain's pandemic strategy and the AstraZeneca vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. "We need to welcome and integrate one another and to walk together as brothers and sisters, all of us," said the pontiff, 84, at the start of a five-day trip that takes him to Greece from Saturday. The pope was set to underscore his message by taking 50 migrants now in Cyprus to Italy, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said, although the Vatican has yet to confirm the initiative. Francis -- on his 35th international trip since becoming pope in 2013 -- is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI went in 2010.
EUROPE
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
81K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy