Boris Johnson has distanced himself from a senior health adviser’s suggestion that people should should avoid unnecessary social contacts in the run-up to Christmas to avoid the danger of spreading the Omicron virus.The head of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jennie Harries said that it was right to be “careful” about socialising “when we don’t particularly need to” after the arrival in Britain of the contagious new variant of Covid-19.But the prime minister said during a visit to a vaccination centre that “we are not changing the guidance on how you should basically be living your life… Providing...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO