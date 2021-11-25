ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

2 Top Dividend-Paying Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Oil isn't going away just yet, but it makes sense to buy companies preparing for the fuel's decline.
  • TotalEnergies is offering a high yield, a strong dividend commitment, and a clear path to a cleaner future.
  • Shell is getting back on the dividend growth track while adjusting for its own cleaner future.

The move to limit global warming is having a material impact on energy companies. On the one hand, the world still needs oil, and will for a long time to come. On the other hand, well, oil companies clearly need to change with the world around them, or they risk becoming obsolete as the world slowly moves toward cleaner energy sources. Given that backdrop, here's why Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are two of the top oil stocks for investors to buy for the long haul.

The balancing act

Shell and TotalEnergies are both integrated oil giants. That means they own assets across the energy sector, from drilling for oil and natural gas (upstream), to moving these fuels around (midstream), to processing the fuels into chemicals and refining them into gasoline and jet fuel (downstream). This diversification offers balance to their portfolios and helps to smooth the inherent volatility of the energy markets since the downstream often benefits when oil prices are low. As a result, an integrated oil major is probably the best way to invest in the energy sector for more conservative investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiqSm_0d6d6m2100
Image source: Getty Images.

Shell and TotalEnergies, meanwhile, have seen the writing on the wall when it comes to the world's shift toward cleaner alternatives. Both have long been investing in electricity generation, renewable power, and electric vehicle charging stations. They recognize that they need to adjust to the world, or they risk getting left behind. However, it's a balancing act because oil and natural gas aren't suddenly going to stop being used. This transition will take time.

For example, by 2040, oil's percentage share of the world's energy production will likely fall a few percentage points while natural gas inches up a single percentage point. However, because of increasing energy demand in emerging markets, the total demand for energy is expected to increase. So the total amount of both oil and natural gas used will likely grow even as their combined percentage share shrinks.

That's actually the opportunity here. Basically, Shell and TotalEnergies can use their cash cow energy operations to fund the acquisitions and capital investments that will help them adjust to a cleaner future. But these two oil companies aren't the same.

Dividends or dividend growth?

For dividend investors in search of income, TotalEnergies and its 6.4% dividend yield (the highest of its energy major peers) is probably the better option here. When oil prices plunged in 2020, thanks to the economic shutdowns used to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it was the only oil major to announce the price level (an average of $40 per barrel) at which it could maintain its dividend.

It made very clear that it understood how important the dividend was to its investors and that it would make the transition to cleaner alternatives while doing everything in its power to maintain the dividend. With energy prices rebounding from their lows, the company's plan to triple the size of its "electrons" business hasn't changed, but it has suggested that dividend increases are a possibility. However, investing in the business and maintaining a solid balance sheet both come first. That means investors shouldn't go in expecting regular dividend hikes, making TotalEnergies appropriate for investors seeking to maximize the income they generate today.

Sitting at the other end of the spectrum is Shell, with a yield of around 3.7% (the lowest of its closest peers). That's partly because Shell cut its dividend at the start of 2020, at just about the same time it announced plans to shift its business model toward cleaner alternatives. It was a major reset, but one that the company said would allow it to get back to dividend growth over time. And Shell wasted little time on that front, actually increasing its dividend for the first time in 2020, with another couple of hikes in 2021.

So Shell is basically a way to play the energy transition away from oil while also benefiting from dividend growth. It's not exactly clear what dividend growth rate investors should expect here -- originally the call was for slow and steady, which seemed logical. However, the most recent hike was 38%. Don't expect that to happen again, as it was most likely a second reset (in the opposite direction), given that the energy market stabilized fairly quickly and allowed Shell to make fairly quick progress on fortifying its balance sheet. Essentially, look for low-to-mid-single-digit dividend growth as Shell uses oil profits to fund clean energy investment. But for dividend growth investors, that's probably a solid trade-off.

Still important

It would be nice if we could flip a clean energy switch and stop using oil and natural gas, but that's just not possible. However, it doesn't make sense to ignore the energy transition that's taking place, either. For dividend investors, Shell and TotalEnergies are ways to benefit from the still-strong demand for oil while hedging your bets on the clean energy side. Shell has a dividend growth bent to it, while TotalEnergies is a strong high-yield option.

Comments / 1

Related
Kokomo Perspective

Are Reopening Penny Stocks Worth Buying After the Market Crash?

3 Reopening Penny Stocks to Watch in December 2021. In the past two years, we’ve covered the topic of reopening penny stocks numerous times. And in the last few months, the subject of reopening has been pushed to the side as Covid cases looked like they were dropping globally. However, with the emergency of the Omicron variant, we are seeing countrywide lockdowns at a high rate once again.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Renewable Energy#Oil Refining#Totalenergies#Shell
ETF Focus

Top Performing Dividend ETFs For November 2021

After getting off to a relatively good start to 2021, dividend stocks and ETFs have spent most of the past five months lagging the broader market. Periods where cyclicals have been in favor resulted in decent performance for certain group, particularly high yielders, since those tend to be overweight in financials and energy. Other dividend groups haven't fared quite as well. With growth sectors, such as tech and consumer discretionary, outperforming the market recently, it's been tough sledding for those looking to pick winners among dividend payers.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PKO Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PKO. PKO announced on 0.19 that it would pay shareholders a 0.19 dividend of $same per share. On monthly, PKO will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $same lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
ourcommunitynow.com

2 Top Chemical Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

The chemicals industry is rebounding from pandemic lows, driven primarily by the demand for plastics and methanol. The industry is exhibiting great prospects for the coming year. Thus, we.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Kokomo Perspective

4 Top Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5

Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5; Are They Worth The Risk?. There are so many traders in the stock market today searching for top penny stocks to buy. These high-risk assets have been a source for some of the biggest winning trades over the last few years. I’m not only talking about the one and 2-day moves that these cheap stocks can make.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in December (and Beyond)

Brookfield Renewable offers an attractive dividend plus tremendous growth prospects. Devon Energy has the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 and expects its dividend to nearly double in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' dividend has more than quadrupled over the past three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Forbes

Why Intel Is A Top 25 Dividend Giant

Intel has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $32.9B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.86% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Intel, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
erienewsnow.com

Here's how your gas could hit $5 a gallon

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans' views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now as Markets Crash

COVID-19 fears are back to haunt the market, and that's good news for gold. At this point, one gold stock is making a massive growth move. Another has growth in-built into its business model, but it's still trading cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy