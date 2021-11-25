Police: Man in stable condition after Homewood shooting
A man is in stable condition after an early morning shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said.
Officials responded to the 7200 block of Race Street shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving a Shotspotter alert for one round fired, said Pittsburgh Public Safety Spokeswoman Cara Cruz.
Responding officers found a man, who was conscious, with a gunshot wound to his left ankle. He was taken to the hospital.
Cruz said the man provided officers with little information about how the shooting happened.
The investigation is ongoing.
