Who Is The Man Selling Sunset’s Christine And Emma Both Dated?

By Aaliyah Harry
Grazia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday the highly anticipated fourth season of Selling Sunset was released and we were whisked back into the real-estate world of sunny LA. From million-dollar houses, to six-inch Louboutin's and Christine Quinn’s witty one-liners. Of course, the drama is the main topic of conversation. This season, the most talked about moment...

graziadaily.co.uk

ETOnline.com

'Selling Sunset': Heather Rae El Moussa on Finale Confrontation With Christine Quinn and Season 5 (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! This post contains information about Selling Sunset season 4, including the finale. If you haven't yet watched, bookmark for later. Christine Quinn might be "so good," but Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) isn't after their confrontation on the Selling Sunset season 4 finale. After 10 episodes of tension, Christine finally came face to face with her Oppenheim Group colleagues for a face-off that Christine essentially blew off. The women -- namely Heather, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and newbie Emma Hernan -- waited for hours for Christine's arrival, hoping to clear the air (and maybe even clean the slate) after their collective agreement that Christine was one, lying about the timeline of her relationship with Emma's mutual ex and two, needed to own up for all the wrongs she's made (in their eyes, at least) over the last four seasons. But, after showing up three hours after the start of the event, Christine laughed off the collective olive branch/ambush, inciting Heather to storm off (chased by her then-fiancé, now-husbandTarek El Moussa) and leave the event.
Us Weekly

Christine Quinn Throws ‘Sexy’ Baby Shower on Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’: Photos

So her style! Christine Quinn threw a jungle-themed baby shower in May, and the bash is documented on the 4th season of Selling Sunset. “Christine doesn’t do ‘traditional’ so one of the most exciting things is creating extremely custom experiences that are out of the box,” event and wedding planner Lisa Lafferty exclusively told Us Weekly of the Netflix personality’s party ahead of the show’s Wednesday, November 24, premiere. “When discussing her shower, we chose to add fun Baby C moments around the party but opted to not do traditional baby games and gift opening.”
E! News

New Selling Sunset Realtor Emma Hernan Proves She's Already BFFs With Her Co-Stars

Watch: Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal. We're sold on this new addition to Selling Sunset. Season four of the hit Netflix reality series arrives on Nov. 24, and with it comes the long-awaited debut of realtor and businesswoman Emma Hernan. Though the latest Selling Sunset trailer teased drama between Hernan and Oppenheim Group troublemaker Christine Quinn, it seems that the newcomer has become quite close with her other co-stars, especially Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young and Amanza Smith.
Christine Quinn
Jason Oppenheim
MarketRealist

No, “Selling Sunset” Star Christine Quinn Hasn’t Left the Oppenheim Group

With Selling Sunset Season 4 hitting Netflix on Nov. 24, 2021, it’s only understandable to wonder whether Christine Quinn is still with the Oppenheim Group. After all, it wasn’t long ago that Quinn threatened to leave the real estate brokerage if boss Jason Oppenheim didn’t stop showing favoritism toward costar Mary Fitzgerald, as Elle reported. Plus, fans have noted that many of Quinn’s costars on the Netflix reality series have posted photos without her on social media.
WUSA

Chrishell Stause on Where She Stands With Christine Quinn Ahead of 'Selling Sunset' Season 4 (Exclusive)

There's no love lost between Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. That's really the best way to describe their relationship, or lack thereof. Stause says she's no longer going to be avoiding the elephant in the room -- where she stands with Quinn after trying to play nice amid three tumultuous seasons. Things finally hit a boiling point in season 4, so buckle up!
seattlepi.com

‘Selling Sunset’ Returns: How Outrageous LA Real Estate Agent Christine Quinn Made Herself Star of the Netflix Series

Early in the new season of Netflix’s unscripted series “Selling Sunset,” launching Nov. 24, an employee at a realty firm offers to give a newly hired colleague some advice. “I know you said it’s just like high school,” she notes, before launching into a monologue about how she “fell into this trap” of believing a co-worker’s kind exterior and how another office employee is “jelly-fishy” — “‘cause jellyfish have no spines or whatever.” Christine Quinn, the star of “Selling Sunset,” delivers these observations calmly and conversationally, as if unloading is a daily practice, before punctuating it all with a goofy, face-shaking impression of how a jellyfish moves.
CinemaBlend

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Addresses Claims That She's The 'Villain' Of The Netflix Show

Netflix’s Selling Sunset is best described as a marriage between two of reality television's best offshoots: luxurious real estate properties and chaotic “friend” groups. Fans gobbled up the first three seasons, prompting the streaming platform to green light two more. The Season 4 trailer in fact just dropped recently, and it’s a beautiful mess with a lot of big question marks. Ahead of the premiere, though, Christine Quinn discussed the “villain” title that she gets labeled with a lot due to the series.
The Tab

These 43 Selling Sunset season four memes are more wild than a cocktail party with Christine

The best thing about Selling Sunset on Netflix is the drama. And since season four of the show was released, the pure level of Selling Sunset memes everywhere prove just how much we’ve been soaking it all in this time around. There have been fresh arguments, huge parties with cast members storming out, people stirring the pot and of course this is all happening in the most expensive houses, in designer dresses.
earnthenecklace.com

Christian Dumontet Wiki: Facts about “Selling Sunset” Star, Christine Quinn’s Husband

Selling Sunset season 4 premiered on Netflix on November 24, and there’s already ex-drama. As Christine Quinn feuds with her costar, Emma Hernan, for bringing up an ex, the show’s fans and Quinn’s followers are curious about the personal life of the realtor with the panache for a bold red lip. Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, never fails to intrigue her social media followers. Especially since it’s become known that most of his persona on the show is made up for anonymity. Who is Christian Richard? The real person has the impressive background of a self-made entrepreneur that’s worth looking at in this Christian Richard wiki.
Cosmopolitan

We Laid Out Selling Sunset’s IRL Filming Dates in a Timeline for Ya

You: a person watching Selling Sunset wondering when any of the hyper-dramatic events even took place in real life—ESPECIALLY Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim getting together in secret. Me: someone with way too much time on their hands, who just spent two hours deep diving into Instagram and matching everyone’s...
