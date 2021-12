Toontown Rewritten, the fan revival project of Disney’s MMO Toontown Online, has its first-ever expansion launching tomorrow. The Sellbot Task Force expansion sees The Elm Street Toon HQ taken over by the Cogs, the game’s main antagonists. The trailer shows the Toon HQ being crushed by a large tower with eyes, the Sellbot Field Office. In turn, a group of Toons gather together to take the tower down, setting up the Sellbot Task Force. It will be up to players to make their way through the tower without using some of their gags, which are jokes you would typically use to take down Cogs.

