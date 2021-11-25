ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Athletics-Diamond League announces 2022 season calendar with return to China

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - The Diamond League announced a provisional calendar for the 2022 season on Thursday which begins in May and ends with the finale in September, with athletes set to compete in China for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The season begins in Doha on May 13 and ends in Zurich on Sept. 7-8 while China hosts meetings in July and August. The two meetings in China this year were cancelled due to strict travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

“Athletes will compete for points in 13 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful qualifying for the two-day season finale in Zurich and a shot at the prestigious Diamond Trophy,” organisers said in a statement.

“The calendar remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2022, as organisers continue to prioritise the safety of athletes and fans while delivering high-quality competitions.”

2022 Diamond League calendar:

Doha - May 13

Birmingham/London - May 21

Eugene - May 28

Rabat - June 5

Rome - June 9

Oslo - June 16

Paris - June 18

Stockholm - June 30

Shanghai - July 30

China 2 - Aug. 6

Monaco - Aug. 10

Lausanne - Aug. 26

Brussels - Sept. 2

Zurich - Sept. 7-8

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
aithority.com

Tims China Announces Strategic Partnership With METRO China

Agreement further contributes to Tims China’s robust expansion. TH International Limited, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, announced a strategic partnership with METRO China, a leading retailer and joint venture of Wumart and Metro AG, whereby Tims China will be the exclusive coffee shop brand in METRO stores in China. The first seven stores operating under this partnership opened today in four cities.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Brussels#Athletics Diamond League#The Diamond League#Doha May 13#Eugene May
The Independent

Ben Maher hopeful ‘incredible’ Explosion W will be gunning for glory in Paris

Ben Maher says that “everything has become reality” as he settles into life as Olympic individual showjumping champion.The 38-year-old British rider produced a dazzling performance under the Tokyo Equestrian Park floodlights four months ago, powering to a stunning Olympic title success aboard aptly-named Explosion W.It meant that Britain achieved successive individual showjumping gold medals following Nick Skelton’s triumph on Big Star in Rio five years earlier.The Champion returns! 💥🥇 pic.twitter.com/8R069V6cWa— Ben Maher (@BenMaher1) August 12, 2021And Hertfordshire-based Maher believes it is “a reasonable expectation” that Explosion W could be on the Paris Games start-list in under three years’ time. It...
WORLD
The Independent

British Rubik’s Cube champion looks ahead to world cup

A reigning Rubik’s Cube world champion has spoken of his passion for the sport ahead of representing the UK at this year’s world cup.Speaking ahead of the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup, Chris Mills, 19, said he was first inspired to learn speed-cubing after watching a video of the 2013 world championships as a 12-year-old.The dual UK and New Zealand citizen told the PA news agency: “I just thought it was awesome. I saw a competition that was reasonably close to me… that was just a few months away, so I signed up for that.“I was the kind of...
SPORTS
Reuters

Britain records 53,945 COVID-19 cases, highest since July

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 53,945 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily figure since July 17, government figures showed, as the dominant Delta variant spreads and measures come in to curb the Omicron variant of concern. Cases were up 2.8% over the last seven days compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

World Cup skiers get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races

Quarantine exemptions were given Thursday to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women's World Cup ski races can go ahead next week.The International Ski Federation said the canton of Graubünden “granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland” for the races on Dec. 11-12 in St. Moritz.The two super-G races were in doubt after the Swiss federal government added Canada to its travel red list, which requires a mandatory quarantine to help control the virus and the new omicron variant.Hundreds of skiers, coaches, technicians and race officials are currently in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise for downhill...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Hamilton speaks out on human rights ahead of Saudi F1 debut

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed concern about human rights in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and indicated he did not feel comfortable about having to race in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia is hosting a grand prix for the first time this weekend, a night...
WORLD
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Canada's Trudeau to limit new spending in fiscal update - source

OTTAWA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will outline limited new spending in a fiscal update expected later this month, a source said on Thursday, as inflation soars and some business groups and opposition politicians call for restraint. Fresh investments in the so-called fall fiscal update...
BUSINESS
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
Reuters

Cash stopped flowing in to EMs outside China this quarter -IIF

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Capital flows to emerging markets not including China suffered a "sudden stop" this quarter according to the Institute of International Finance, setting up some EMs poorly for an expected monetary tightening cycle in developed economies. "Our high-frequency tracking shows flows into non-China EM grinding...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy