MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday he believed that they would be able to strike a deal on gas supplies to Serbia.

Last month, Vucic asked Russia to lower gas prices, which have jumped in the past months amid a recovery in demand. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair)