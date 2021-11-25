ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study reveals what people say makes life meaningful

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Rueda
 7 days ago

(KTVX) – What makes life meaningful for people? Is it money or material wealth? Or is it being able to do things like travel or work? A study from the Pew Research Center looks at the things that people living in 17 “advanced economies” say make their lives meaningful. The study surveyed roughly 19,000 adults […]

