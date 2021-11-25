ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Royer shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish

By Jack Royer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — All this week CBS 42 is sharing out some of our team’s favorite holiday dishes!

Next up is Jack Royer !

Traditional Southern Cornbread Dressing

Combine cornbread crumbs and biscuit crumbs in large bowl.

Sprinkle seasonings over crumbs; set aside.

Combine margarine, onion, celery, and water in a saucepan.

Cook over medium heat until margarine is melted.

Add onion mixture, brot, and oil to crumbs; stir well, mashing crumbs.

Add eggs and stir until blended.

Pour miture into baking dish or pan.

Bake at 350 degrees about 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.

Check out Dave Nussbaum ‘s recipe for Bone Soup , Addie Weaver ‘s Vegetable Casserole , or Andrea Lindeburg ‘s Sweet Potato Casserole .

