FIFA 22 Pre-Black Friday might return this year ahead of the annual Black Friday promotion scheduled for Nov. 26. Pre-Black Friday was a new addition in last year's FIFA Ultimate Team cycle as an opportunity for EA Sports to release more promotion items. Some fans were initially confused by the release considering that Pre-Black Friday included the Best of TOTW release which normally happens during Black Friday. EA Sports tied Record Breaker items into Black Friday last year instead including items like Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO