France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

France's conservative party on Thursday chose the moderate chief of the Paris region and a hardline MP with controversial views on immigration to run for its nomination in the 2022 election where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek a second mandate. Valerie Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris region and MP Eric Ciotti from the southern city of Nice, won the first round of the Republicans primary and will now face off in a second vote whose results will be announced Saturday. The voting by party members presented a major disappointment for Michel Barnier, the EU's former negotiator on Brexit, who was knocked out of the contest after finishing in third place, and the fourth-placed heavyweight ex-minister Xavier Bertrand. If chosen on Saturday, Pecresse would be the first female candidate for the presidency for the Republicans (LR), which traces its lineage to rightwing presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, and an intriguing entry into the presidential race.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO