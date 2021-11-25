ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Sunrise Birthdays for Thursday 11-25-21

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPkxN_0d6d2Xsq00

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Breaks Her Silence On Social Media

Isabel Roloff has had Little People, Big World fans worrying about her since last week, but now, she has finally broken her silence. As fans know, Isabel is pregnant with her first child with Jacob Roloff. They are expecting a son in December. On social media, she has shared plenty of updates about her pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian Tattles On North & Psalm West For Touching Kim’s Xmas Decor

Dream Kardashian didn’t hesitate to give up her cousins, while Kim questioned them about why they were playing with an Elf on the Shelf. Kids getting into mischief is as much a part of the holidays as spending time with family. Dream Kardashian, 5, and her cousins Psalm, 2, and North West, 8, got into some of Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas decorations, and Dream had no qualms on blaming her cousins for getting into the decor. Kim shared her sweet, parental interrogation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday November 1.
CELEBRITIES
Fox47News

TrueTrae - 11/25/21

LANSING, Mich. — Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert with TrueTrae talks about her gift suggestions for the kids and adults on your list and to share her tips for how to stay on budget while you shop. For more information please visit TrueTrae.com. Want to check out other Morning Blend...
LANSING, MI
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
754
Followers
289
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy