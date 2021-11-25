Woman killed after getting hit by a vehicle in parking lot in north Houston (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

A woman lost her life after getting hit by a vehicle in north Houston.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place on the 4400 block of North Freeway at about 2:45 p.m.

November 25, 2021