ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman killed after getting hit by a vehicle in parking lot in north Houston (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NRJq_0d6d2STD00
Woman killed after getting hit by a vehicle in parking lot in north Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

A woman lost her life after getting hit by a vehicle in north Houston.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place on the 4400 block of North Freeway at about 2:45 p.m.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Woman killed after getting hit by a vehicle in parking lot in north Houston

November 25, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
Nationwide Report

Passenger critically injured after a speeding vehicle plows into a tree on South Side; driver arrested (San Antonio, TX)

Passenger critically injured after a speeding vehicle plows into a tree on South Side; driver arrested (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. A 19-year-old male passenger was critically injured after a speeding vehicle slams into a tree late Tuesday night on the city’s South Side while authorities took the 47-year-old driver into custody for driving while intoxicated.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

53-year-old Rodney Godbey dead while Marcus Counts and Jessica Otto injured after a crash near Mineola (Mineola, TX)

53-year-old Rodney Godbey dead while Marcus Counts and Jessica Otto injured after a crash near Mineola (Mineola, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 53-year-old Rodney Godbey as the man who lost his life while 53-year-old John Stewart, 25-year-old Marcus Counts and 30-year-old Jessica Otto were injured following a traffic crash Monday in Wood County.
MINEOLA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Carlos Alfredo Alvarez-Cabrera and 20-year-old Freddy Pineda died in a pedestrian crash (Childress, TX)

25-year-old Carlos Alfredo Alvarez-Cabrera and 20-year-old Freddy Pineda died in a pedestrian crash (Childress, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Carlos Alfredo Alvarez-Cabrera and 20-year-old Freddy Pineda, both of Houston, as the two men who were killed after a truck hit them while they were outside of their vehicle.
ACCIDENTS
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy