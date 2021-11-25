ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula, Eastern Aleutians, Pribilof Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-25 14:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians; Pribilof Islands OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING ACROSS THE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust higher than 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 06:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough Light snow and periods of freezing drizzle may cause untreated roads to become slick through the morning commute. Light snow accumulations of less than 1 inch are expected, along with a thin coating of ice. Precipitation is expected to transition to plain rain showers by mid morning.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN IN THE NORTHERN BERKSHIRES A mixture of light rain and snow will continue to impact the northern Berkshires this morning. Some of the precipitation may transition to pockets of freezing rain, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain will continue to impact the southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 05:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM KATMAI-NOVARUPTA THROUGH TONIGHT Strong northwesterly winds gusting 45 to 70 mph across the Alaska Peninsula are resuspending ash created from the 1912 Katmai eruption. The ash is being transported across Shelikof Strait to Kodiak Island. While much of the ash will remain suspended in the air, trace amounts of ash may fall to the surface, especially across the western side of Kodiak Island. Communities which may be be impacted include Karluk and Larsen Bay. Those in sensitive groups and with respiratory ailments may want avoid or significantly reduce time outdoors to reduce the amount of ash inhaled. Winds will gradually diminish overnight tonight, bringing an end to the resuspension of ash.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain will continue to impact the southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...3 AM to noon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 07:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Sagadahoc Light snow and periods of freezing drizzle may cause untreated roads to become slick through the morning commute. Light snow accumulations of less than 1 inch are expected, along with a thin coating of ice. Precipitation is expected to transition to plain rain showers by mid morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 40 to 60 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, with localized amounts up to 4 inches, are expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 9 PM Friday, beginning at Saint Lawrence Island and then moving to the Bering Strait Coast Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 30 to 45 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Across the Upper Noatak Valley, mainly near Shungnak. * WHEN...9 PM this evening to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta Major Winter Storm Likely Late This Weekend and Early Next Week A major winter storm is expected to impact the West Coast and Western Interior late this weekend into early next week, right on the heels of a leading front which will impact the West Coast/Bering Strait today through Saturday. The second much larger storm will pose the threat for heavy snowfall, significant blowing and drifting snow with 35 to 60 mph south to east winds, and hazardous travel conditions. In addition, coastal areas along the West Coast from the Bering Strait southward may see sea ice pushing up on the beaches where there is limited shorefast ice and who are prone to southeast winds, through Sunday night. Another surge of west winds as the low shifts inland may present issues on Monday, as well, but the details are still very muddy at this juncture. Currently, the latest forecasts are indicating 3-4 feet above the normal high tide line (MHHW) for parts of Norton Sound, beginning late Saturday night and into Sunday. Stay tuned to www.weather.gov/fairbanks as we continue to monitor this storm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 01:28:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr AREAS OF DENSE FOG CONTINUE EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog reducing visibilities to between one half and one mile continue to impact portions of the northern ranchlands and the Rio Grande Valley. Visibilities may approach one quarter mile at times prior to sunrise. Early morning commuters should be aware of locally dense fog with visibility changing rapidly over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...10 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN OR DRIZZLE THIS MORNING Light rain or snow will continue to impact the Lake George Saratoga Region and southern Vermont this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain or drizzle are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees later this morning.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 09:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog, some locally dense, will reduce visibility to a mile or less across much of deep South Texas and the Lower Rio Grande Valley through mid morning. Visibility in some areas may decrease to a quarter mile at times. Early morning commuters should be aware of locally dense fog with visibility changing rapidly over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Visibility reduced to one half miles or less at times. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, are expected. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...6 AM Friday to 3 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Allegany County. In Virginia, Highland County. In West Virginia, Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely late this morning into early this afternoon, and again this evening. The highest gusts are expected along and just east of the Allegheny Front.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA

