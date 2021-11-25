ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean McDermott Spotted Seemingly Getting Into a Fistfight Amid Tori Spelling Split Rumors

An icy situation! Fans questioned Dean McDermott‘s whereabouts after he was missing from his family’s holiday card — and it looks like they got an unexpected answer.

McDermott, 55, was photographed appearing to have a fistfight with an opponent while playing hockey at a Los Angeles ice rink on Monday, November 22. According to topics posted by Page Six one day later, the duo had their helmets and knee pads on when the altercation occurred.

While the Slasher alum was at the hockey game, his wife, Tori Spelling, addressed why he didn’t appear in a holiday photoshoot with their children. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, raised eyebrows when she posted a family photo on Monday with only the duo’s kids: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

“It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house,” Spelling captioned the Simply to Impress sponsored post. “This is a card our friends and family will ❤️ opening and putting on display! #familyiseverything.” The card’s inscription read, “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family.”

One fan pointed out McDermott’s glaring absence, commenting, “Dean must be ‘working out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture,” to which the actress wrote back, “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

Spelling and McDermott previously sparked breakup rumors in June when the former Masked Singer contestant admitted that she no longer shared the same bed as her husband.

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she told Jeff Lewis during an appearance on his SiriusXM radio show at the time, clarifying that the shift came from the Due South alum’s work schedule. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, [our kids] all stayed with me.”

McDermott, for his part, later explained that he wasn’t looking to discuss the speculation about his marriage with the public. “I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” he shared during a September episode of the “Feminine Warrior” podcast.

“It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.'” At the time, the Canadian native attempted to set the record straight after he was spotted without his wedding ring on. “I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket,” he explained at the time.

“And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course. So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. ‘He doesn’t have his ring.’ So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'”

One month later, Spelling was spotted outside of a lawyer’s office holding papers that included notes about “assets,” “support” and “custody.” As the photos sparked more questions about the pair’s status, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Stori Telling author “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now.”

MomofTwins
5d ago

These 2 are very dysfunctional people. Tori tried to have the loving family she never had. She was raised by a nanny but it's time for these 2 to go separate ways. Dean left his first wife & 2 children, one an infant, yet thought he was going to live happily ever after. Tori also left her husband. Their marriage was cursed from Day 1 & Karma has been with them ever since.

Steven Martinez
5d ago

you know he was a married man when she was messing with him with a fresh one out of the oven child and you know mama spelling did not approve of that relationship it took her a while to even come in grips to talk to him but she let her guard down which he should have when her daughter started having babies by him but you could tell he took the money and fame and Tori and left his wife and child behind that were just ordinary people

Jackie DeWire
5d ago

I have no idea why he's famous... I hate being mean so I'll gently say it... he's really really ugly... poor kids having him as a dad.

