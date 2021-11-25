ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Arsenal would be 'delighted' to have Wenger back at the club, says Arteta

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gA7B_0d6d2ApN00

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Thursday that he hopes to have former manager Arsene Wenger back at the Premier League club in some capacity in the future, as the Frenchman remains a respected figure among the staff.

Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after a 22-year reign as manager. The 72-year-old -- currently working with world soccer governing body FIFA -- has since kept his distance, saying he did not want to look like he was still influencing matters.

"He would have a great time seeing the environment he can create around him when he's around this place, because of the respect, admiration and the love everybody at the club has for what he has done," Arteta told reporters.

"I'd like him to be much closer personally to me because it would be a great help for the club. Things take time and he has to dictate those timings.

"What I can say from my side and on behalf of everybody, is that we would be delighted to have him much closer."

Arteta said there were no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with bottom side Newcastle United.

The Spaniard added midfielder Granit Xhaka is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury and hopes to call on the Switzerland international before the end of the year.

Xhaka, 29, was initially sidelined for three months after sustaining damage to his knee ligament in September's derby win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"He's training and pushing himself and the staff so hard as he always does. He's in a good place, he's evolving well. I hope we can have him back before the end of the year," Arteta said.

Fifth-placed Arsenal will look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at Liverpool and Arteta called on his players to rise to the challenge of competing with the league's best teams.

"We have to raise our level to compete with these teams and match how consistent they are every game, but also how consistent they are throughout the game. They dominate every area and that is why they're so successful," he added.

"We are really looking forward to the game. After a defeat, you want to put it right straight away."

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

Reporting by Hritika Sharma and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Shrivathsa Sridhar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says Gunners will end nine years without league win at Anfield by 'raising their game'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side will beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in the league since 2012 if they "raise their game" on Saturday. Arteta was in Arsenal's starting line-up as a player the last time they topped Liverpool away, when Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla scored in a 2-0 win for the visitors on September 9, 2012.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal chiefs happy to continue backing Arteta in market

Arsenal will continue to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer window, reports have claimed. The Gunners spent big last summer in a bid to overhaul their current squad. Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares were brought in for a total of around £140m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Paying tribute to Arsene Wenger - Arsenal's greatest manager

Paying tribute to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after his 22 years in charge. Arriving in 1996 from Japanese football, Wenger went onto become Arsenal's greatest manager and one of the best to ever work in England. Wenger helped the club win three Premier League titles and a record-breaking seven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arteta says focus on Arsenal academy will continue

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the focus on the academy will continue. Arteta says the Arsenal academy cannot rest on its laurels just because they've brought through Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. The two youngsters have burst onto the scene over the past two seasons and have cemented a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Granit Xhaka
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger admits rejecting Chelsea star Kante in 2010

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he turned down the chance to sign N'Golo Kante in 2010. It turns out the Chelsea midfielder was put on a plate for the French boss as Kante's boyhood club JS Suresnes struggled to find him a new team in 2010. Speaking with Sportbible,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Arsenal have a plan to stop Liverpool star Salah – Arteta

The two-time African Footballer of the Year is the leading top scorer in the English top-flight and poses a threat to the Gunners' defence. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that they have worked out a plan to minimise Liverpool’s attacking threat which includes Mohamed Salah in Saturday’s Premier League match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger: Winning not enough - you must entertain

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he always built his teams with an eye on entertainment. Wenger remains convinced that it is a core part of any successful team. "We are in entertainment," he says in 'Arsenal Wenger: Invincible'. "The ground work is to win, but that is not enough....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Soccer Arsenal#Frenchman#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Mikel Arteta reveals talks with Arsene Wenger about Arsenal return

Mikel Arteta is hopeful of bringing former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger back to the Emirates Stadium in some capacity after revealing initial talks have taken place. The 72-year-old Frenchman reigned over the north London club for almost 22 years, winning three Premier League titles and two doubles before calling it a day in May 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with goalscorers Saka and Martinelli

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with his young goalscorers after victory over Newcastle. Bukayo Saka and Gabi Martinelli struck for the 2-0 win. Arteta said, "The finish and the combination from Bukayo and again the composure that he showed inside the box to place the ball in the right area, it was great. Gabi's run had great movement and the delivery from Tomi as well. The technique is so tough when the ball is flying over your head to keep that ball down and have that quality to finish. It's impressive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Keown supports Wenger return at Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown supports the idea of Arsene Wenger returning to the club in a formal role. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta revealed yesterday talks were underway to bring the Frenchman back. Keown wrote for the Daily Mail: "I never understood why, when Arsene Wenger left Arsenal, he wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arteta praises Arsenal patience

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mikel Arteta praised his side's patience as they moved right into the mix for a top-four place with a 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday. It had looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Arsenal as they sought to rebound from last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy