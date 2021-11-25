ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Men jailed for Southampton hotel room sex attack on teenager

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men who filmed themselves sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in a hotel room have been jailed. Ramdeen Farooqy, 25, and Pankaj Bangarh, 27, carried out the attack at the Winston Hotel in Southampton in the early hours of 4 August 2018. The woman woke up not knowing what...

www.bbc.com

