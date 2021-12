The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to snap a two-game losing skid as they visit the New Orleans Saints this evening. Dallas will be without head coach Mike McCarthy after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. New Orleans also feels the pressure as it has dropped four straight games. The team reportedly is preparing Taysom Hill to start in place of Trevor Siemian, who has failed to get a win in four starts.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO