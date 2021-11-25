Power grid– winter season

The state’s power grid could still be at risk under extreme winter conditions, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, but should operate fine under normal conditions.The Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, issued Friday, said the grid can meet normal and even moderately challenging weather conditions but could break down if the state faces winter storms such as occurred last February.During Winter Storm Uri, much of the state experienced prolonged blackouts.“We expect there's a 10% chance that demand will exceed what ERCOT considers to be their extreme peak load scenario,” Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas ...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO