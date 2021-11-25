ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Power grid– winter season

waovam.com
 7 days ago

Indiana power grid can withstand the winter season. But, the worry form some experts is that it may not be able...

www.waovam.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

With Winter approaching, will the Texas power grid be resilient?

HOUSTON - As hurricane season concludes, Texans are contending with a much different fear - that of another deadly and disastrous winter storm. Recent polling found four out of five residents of the Lone Star State do not believe the legislature did near enough to safeguard against another cold-weather catastrophe.
TEXAS STATE
Vox

The quest for a power grid that can withstand extreme weather

This year, millions of Americans across the country lost power at times when they needed it most. As the US power grid deals with an onslaught of heat waves, winter storms, and stronger hurricanes caused by climate change, these kinds of failures are happening more often, taking longer to fix, and harming more people. Power blackouts, which used to be mostly seasonal occurrences, now occur year-round.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Storm Arwen shows the power grid isn’t resilient enough for a changing climate

Kwasi Kwarteng may claim that Storm Arwen was “an event the likes of which we haven’t seen for 60 years” (Prepare for more extreme weather, Britons warned in wake of Storm Arwen, 1 December), but year in, year out we are seeing more, and stronger, storms bringing snow or floods and power outages to most areas of the country. Hardly surprising, as the pattern is predicted in climate change models and is increasingly becoming people’s lived experience.
ENVIRONMENT
Marietta Daily Journal

Is the Texas power grid ready for the electric vehicle boom?

When a winter storm crossed paths with the Lone Star State in mid-February, the lights went off in Texas — as did the heat, the grocery store refrigerators and gas station pumps. Hundreds died as a result of the infrastructure failure, and state legislators have spent the months since debating...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Said There Will be Power this Winter

Fox 7 Austin asked the Texas Governor about power this winter. Governor Greg Abbott said power will not be an issue. KXAN shared Texas Governor Abbott’s comment on power for this winter. Last winter, several homes went without power due to the cold winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
Post Register

Rocky Mountain Power offers money-saving tips for winter season

As the weather outside becomes frightful, and with some residents heart set on brightening the long winter nights with holiday lights, Rocky Mountain Power is offering tips to help customers save energy and money. Here are a few low-cost energy-saving tips:. • 10 x 10 rule: Set your thermostat as...
themountvernongrapevine.com

Managing Winter Heating Costs

You’ve likely heard the news about home heating costs rising this winter. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration Winter Fuels Outlook, all residential customers should expect to pay more for heat this winter. How much more depends on the source:. Winter heating costs by source. Heating source Percentage of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Winter Storm#Natural Gas#Nerc
Islands Sounder

Are you ready for power outage season? Winter is coming

As we approach the winter storm season, it is a good time to think about being ready for potential power outages: replenish your battery supply, fill up your gas tank (or charge up your EV) and make sure your phones and computers are fully charged – and you should know what to do when the power goes out.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Corsicana Daily Sun

Several reports find Texas electric grid not ready for another winter storm

AUSTIN — Several reports on the reliability of the Texas electric grid, including one by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, found blackouts may still occur in worst case scenarios despite infrastructure improvements. The ERCOT report, released Nov. 19, found that the state’s grid will have sufficient capacity to keep...
TEXAS STATE
wdrb.com

Duke Energy files plan in Indiana to raise rates and improve power grid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy customers could see higher bills starting in 2024 if the utility's plan to improve infrastructure is approved. In a release, the company filed a six-year plan with Indiana state utility regulators it said would improve the reliability of its infrastructure that delivers electricity to more than 860,000 Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
anjournal.com

Extreme weather could still threaten state's power grid

The state’s power grid could still be at risk under extreme winter conditions, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, but should operate fine under normal conditions.The Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, issued Friday, said the grid can meet normal and even moderately challenging weather conditions but could break down if the state faces winter storms such as occurred last February.During Winter Storm Uri, much of the state experienced prolonged blackouts.“We expect there's a 10% chance that demand will exceed what ERCOT considers to be their extreme peak load scenario,” Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas ...
ENVIRONMENT
KRGV

UTRGV professor weighs in on Texas grid, possible severe winter weather

A Valley engineering professor is saying be prepared for the winter following a newly released report by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The new report shows the Texas grid can't handle four out of five extreme possible weather conditions the state could face. "The extreme conditions do indeed...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy