Sometimes it seems like the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to get behind us: Workplaces are opening, schools are powering through, and many people are planning holiday gatherings in-person this year. But for American kids, the pandemic really isn’t over yet, as cases among children are rising again, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Kids’ COVID cases have now topped 100,000 per week for the 15th week in a row.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO