Dai Young says Cardiff will “do everything in our power” to play their Heineken Champions Cup games against Toulouse and HarlequinsCardiff have confirmed that a travelling party of 42 players and staff are due to fly out of Cape Town on Thursday.All of that group have returned negative coronavirus tests, but an additional six individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 have been transferred to a South African quarantine hotel.A 10-day period of quarantine on arrival in the United Kingdom means that the 28 players and 14 staff members leaving South Africa can play no part in the European fixtures.Rugby director...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO