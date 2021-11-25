ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

62-year-old Brian Gollida died after an 18-wheeler ran through Lufkin auto parts store (Lufkin, TX)

 7 days ago

Authorities identified 62-year-old Brian Gollida as the man who lost his life early Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler plowed through an AutoZone on Timberland Drive.

As per the initial information, the fatal big rig crash took place at about 4:25 a.m. The driver has been identified as Brian Golliday, 62, of St. Louis. Golliday’s family reported to Lufkin police that he had a history of heart problems. An autopsy has been ordered.

62-year-old Brian Gollida died after an 18-wheeler ran through Lufkin auto parts store

November 25, 2021

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

