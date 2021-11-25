ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Time, channel, how to watch

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is ready to brighten the holiday once again. The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning to its pre-COVID pandemic levels with one exception – children younger than 12 will only be allowed to be spectators rather than parade participants. The parade will be...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

