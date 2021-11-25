ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Veteran Suing Over Mask Mandate Challenges TSA’s Revocation Of Pre-Check Status

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bP5uu_0d6cyhjK00

A disabled Missouri veteran asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to order the Transportation Security Administration to reinstate his Pre-Check membership, which the agency suspended three weeks after he sued it to overturn the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate.

Pre-Check allows known travelers who register with TSA to use expedited airport security lanes.

Anthony Eades, 40, of Warsaw, Missouri, has been a Pre-Check member for five years. He’s part of a group of 13 disabled flyers plus a former flight attendant from nine states and the District of Columbia who filed six lawsuits Oct. 19 around the country charging TSA with exceeding its legal authority by continuing to extend a requirement that all public-transportation passengers don face masks.

Then on Nov. 10, the agency sent him a letter stating “As a result of recurrent checks and based on a comprehensive background check, TSA was unable to determine that you pose a sufficiently low risk to transportation and national security to continue to be eligible for expedited airport security screening through the TSA Pre-Check Application Program.”

In the motion filed today with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Eades wrote he has not flown since March 14 because he can’t wear a mask due to injuries suffered while serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq.

“This action represents illegal retaliation against me for suing TSA to stop the FTMM,” Eades declared. “I have not been arrested or charged with any crimes. The only thing I have done to attract TSA’s attention since my Pre-Check membership was reapproved May 27 was file this lawsuit.”

Eades asks the Court of Appeals to order TSA “to immediately restore my Pre-Check membership.

Finally, the Court should direct TSA to show cause within 10 days of the entry of an order why it should not be sanctioned and/or held in contempt for illegally retaliating against me for bringing this lawsuit seeking review of its ultra vires FTMM orders in direct disdain for this Court’s constitutional and statutory authority to consider challenges to agency actions.”

This marks the second time TSA has unlawfully retaliated against a disabled American suing to block the mask mandate.

The agency placed Michael Faris, 34, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on a terrorist watchlist two days after he filed suit Oct. 19 challenging the mask requirement.

Faris filed an emergency motion Oct. 27 with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit demanding he be removed from the watchlist. Three days later, TSA did just that.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 3

Related
The Free Press - TFP

‘It Hurts’: Chris Cuomo Speaks Out After CNN Suspension

Chris Cuomo spoke up on his radio show Wednesday following his suspension from CNN, saying that the sidelining “hurts.”. “Quick note, about the obvious,” Cuomo said on his show “Let’s Get After It.” “I’ve been suspended from CNN … You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri companies sue to challenge federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, MO (KOMU) — Some major Missouri companies have filed a lawsuit challenging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers. The Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Oil and MFA Inc., along with Doyle Manufacturing Company, are part of the lawsuit. The president of the Missouri Farm...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
newspressnow.com

Court cases challenge pandemic-related mandates in Missouri

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Attorney General's Office was in court Tuesday morning challenging St. Louis County's coronavirus restrictions. The hearing comes as numerous court cases are testing local, state and federal governments' powers to implement health orders and vaccine mandates, including in Missouri. A county judge ruled against health orders last week and, in a separate federal case, another judge put a temporary hold on a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states including Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

County Executive Page tears into Missouri judge on lifting mask mandate

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page addressed a Missouri judge who declared public mask mandates in the state were “invalid” during his Monday briefing. “Our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was presented with two new challenges last week: the emergence of a new menacing variant on the other side of the globe and an uninformed court decision in another part of this state,” Page said. “Although both occurred outside of St. Louis, we will feel their effects.”
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Federal Panel Deliberating Challenge Of Governor’s Mask Mandate Ban

(Des Moines, IA) A three-judge federal panel is deliberating a challenge of Governor Kim Reynolds’ mask mandate ban. Reynolds backs a parent’s right to choose whether or not their child needs to wear a mask at school. Iowa’s law banning mask mandates for state schools is on hold until the court decides. The governor’s office filed an appeal of a temporary injunction with the U-S 8th Circuit Court. Reynolds signed the bill into law last May, but it was put on hold when the A-C-L-U sued the governor. Schools have been allowed to implement mask mandates since then.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Veteran#Airport Security#The U S Court Of Appeals#The U S Army#The Court Of Appeals#Court
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

A woman sued Walmart after she stepped on a nail and needed her leg amputated. A jury awarded her $10 million.

April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
12tomatoes.com

Authorities Warn Of Common Phone Scam That Could Rack Up A Bill

If you are the owner of a cellphone, you have probably gotten a call from an unfamiliar number or two in your time. These numbers have started to get more tricky as of late. Now, they are calling people and letting the phone ring once. In many instances, this is enough to pique the curiosity of the call’s recipient, getting them to pick up their phone and call back.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy